A registered sex offender in Coaldale, Alta., is facing a new batch of charges.

Trevor Pritchard appeared in a Lethbridge court by closed circuit television on Tuesday for a bail hearing on previous charges.

The charges, which were announced in January, include two counts of sexual assault with a minor, luring a child under 16 and sexual contact with a child.

The new charges came to light at the bail hearing and included possessing and accessing child pornography, making child pornography and luring a child under the age of 18 years of age.

Between the three sets of charges, there are four alleged victims, all under the age of 18.

Crown prosecutor Donna Spaner said the new charges arose as a result of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation unit's interpretation of the forensic evidence.

"The time period that the Crown alleges those offences to have been committed pre-date and occur over a greater period of time dating back closer to a year, if not longer," Spaner said.

Pritchard's defence lawyer Scott Hadford made a request in court for the new charges to be dealt with simultaneously with the original charges.

The bail hearing was adjourned for a month so the Crown can decide whether the new charges should be dealt with separately.

Pritchard has been in custody since Jan. 18.