The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., due to a "vehicle incident," DriveBC said Monday morning.

It estimated the 148-kilometre stretch of highway would reopen at about 7 p.m. PT, according to a notice posted online at about 10:30 a.m.

Highway 1 in B.C. is closed from Revelstoke to Golden after a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park. Here is a look at the webcam near Albert Canyon, which is about 30 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (drivebc.com)

Traffic analysis was on route to the scene of the accident in Glacier National Park west of Golden.

No detour is available, DriveBC said.

The next update is expected at 3:30 p.m. PT.