The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., due to a "vehicle incident," DriveBC said Monday morning.
It estimated the 148-kilometre stretch of highway would reopen at about 7 p.m. PT, according to a notice posted online at about 10:30 a.m.
Traffic analysis was on route to the scene of the accident in Glacier National Park west of Golden.
No detour is available, DriveBC said.
The next update is expected at 3:30 p.m. PT.
