The Trans-Canada Highway is shut down in both directions near Golden, B.C. because of a high avalanche hazard.

There is no detour around the area, which stretches from 2.4 kilometres to 17.2 kilometres east of the town.

Avalanche control is planned between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. MT on Thursday, according to Drive B.C.

The closure happens as officials are warning of continued danger in the mountains due to an unstable snowpack, thanks in part to high temperatures.

Earlier in the week, two mountain climbers were injured near Canmore, Alta.

There will be an update on the highway closure at 11 a.m. MT.