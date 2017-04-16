A section of southern Alberta highway has reopened hours after a collision between a semi-truck and a train shut it down just before noon on Sunday.

The semi-truck collided with a train on Highway 4 south of Lethbridge, Alta., RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, the semi collided with one rail car with three engine cars attached. Nothing spilled from the train as a result of the collision.

Both north and southbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours because of debris on the road.

Lethbridge RCMP and CP Rail police are at the scene of the collision.

The road reopened just before 6 p.m.