Pedestrian hit by train and killed while crossing tracks in Cochrane

A 49-year-old man is dead after being struck by a train Friday night in Cochrane, Alta.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue West between First Street West and Railway Street West.

RCMP say the man was crossing on foot at a marked rail intersection when he was struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train.

The crossing arms were activated at the time of the collision, which were signaling it was unsafe to cross.

Police say the man died at the scene.