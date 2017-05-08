A fugitive was taken into custody in rural Alberta on Sunday after fleeing Medicine Hat while clinging to the outside of a Canadian Pacific Railway train car.

RCMP were alerted by CP of an "unlawful passenger on the exterior of one of their west-bound trains," according to a news release.

The train was stopped near Range Road 75 in Cypress County.

Matthew Hooey, 32, of Moose Jaw, Sask., was arrested on four outstanding warrants and charged with two counts of breach of recognizance and one charge under the Railway Safety Act, according to RCMP.

The RCMP seized the opportunity to remind the public that riding on the outside of a train "is both unlawful and extremely dangerous."