Part of a Canadian Pacific train went off the tracks near Lundbreck Falls, Alta., causing a small fire Friday afternoon.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP responded to a report at about 3:30 p.m. near the falls area. Six cars from a train transporting molten sulfur and fertilizer derailed which led to a small fire that was put out by fire crews.

Police say no dangerous goods were spilled, no one was injured and there is no disruption to traffic.

Canadian Pacific crews were working to clear the scene Friday evening.

Lundbreck Falls is about 110 kilometres west of Lethbridge.