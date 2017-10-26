A man who moved into a trailer he named Wanda — in order to save money — has finally paid his debts.

A few years ago, Geoff Westlock faced $85,000 in debt from loans for school, a truck and trailer, bank overdraft fees and a credit card.

To save money, he moved into his trailer, which he parks at free lots around Calgary. Last winter, he even stopped running his heater in the winter.

Now his efforts have paid off — and he's spending a few days in Banff for celebrate.

"I got everything done this last pay day," Westlock told the Calgary Eyeopener Thursday. "I had $29 and change to my name but it's my $29."

Lots of layers

The few years have been unorthodox and difficult at times. He relied on "the British heating system" of many layers, including four sets of thermal underwear sewn together at the cuffs.

The six-metre trailer has a furnace but it only works with electricity access, like at a campsite. Otherwise, he must turn on his battery-operated generator, which lasts only a short time in the cold.

'This journey has always been about freedom.' - Geoff Westlock

Beyond saving money, Westlock said key to his debt reduction plan was paying more than his minimum payments each pay day. That helped more of his money go towards the balance owing and not just interest, he said.

"I learned pretty much that I was the architect of my mess up and I was also the architect of my fix up," Westlock said. "You need to budget and stick to that budget."​

'Go where I want'

Westlock plans to keep up his frugal lifestyle to build a rainy day fund of two years worth of expenses, plus a "dream account." He'd like to buy a piece of land.

"To me, this journey has always been about freedom because right now, I can live on about $400 a month — and that's before economizing," Westlock said.

"As long as my current expenses are paid, I can go where I want and do what I want."

With files from Kathryn Marlow and the Calgary Eyeopener.