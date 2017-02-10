North Calgary parents with students in an alternative public school program are upset their children will be switching middle schools.

The Traditional Learning Centre (TLC) program at Colonel Irvine School is just one of many inner city programs getting shuffled to accommodate the opening of new schools in the outlying communities.

Marsha Bures, who has two boys in the program, is one of hundreds of parents fighting to keep the TLC program at the school.

"What we can't understand is why are you going to move 424 established students to a school that's farther away and 25 per cent smaller?"

Parents don't understand the decision

Colonel Irvine, a middle school on Northmount Drive, currently has 735 students in Grades 5 through 9.

CBE's recommendation is to move the TLC program to Colonel Macleod, which is 5.5 kilometres away in the neighbourhood of Renfrew. The Mandarin and regular programs would stay behind.

"We are really, truly disturbed by this and we want to see the numbers. We want to see justification. We want to understand, how did this decision come about? The impression that a lot of people are getting is this was predetermined. Roll over and take it."

Parent Bally Brar, who lives in Kincora, says Colonel Macleod is too far of a bus ride for her children.

"Personally, if the school does move to Macleod we will be pulling the kids out. We already told the school. [The kids] are sad, but the thing is, they're practical too."

Difficult process, says CBE

Calgary Board of Education spokesperson Darlene Unruh says programs had to be shuffled to maximize space in the system and it was a tough decision.

"We know what a difficult process it is whenever we look at bringing about change in any of our schools," Unruh said.

"We knew, from the get-go, that given we were looking at 11 schools and different programs that there were people that were not going to be happy with the end result because it would mean change for them."

The traditional learning program is growing rapidly and needed a bigger space, she said.

"The other piece to consider is when we look at our Mandarin program, currently we have one elementary school [Highwood] that feeds into Colonel Irvine and they sit on the same plot of land and so resources for our Mandarin program are shared between the two sites."

A second northwest Mandarin elementary school in Varsity, Marion Carson, also feeds into Colonel Irvine.

The CBE's final decision on the move will be made in late February or early March.