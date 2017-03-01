The driver of a Banff tour bus that rolled down a river embankment and killed a woman last fall has been charged with careless driving.

The small bus had stopped at Castle Mountain lookout, along the Trans-Canada Highway between Lake Louise and Banff, on the morning of Sept. 21, 2016.

About 20 people, including the driver, got off the bus.

As they were taking pictures, the empty bus rolled forward, killing a 53-year-old woman and seriously injuring a 55-year-old man, both from Ontario. The bus had to be towed out of the Bow River.

RCMP have not named the driver, who was issued a summons under the Provincial Traffic Safety Act to appear in court in Canmore on March 8.