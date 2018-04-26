New
Toddler in critical condition after falling into septic tank
A two-year-old boy is in critical, life-threatening condition at the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary after falling into a septic tank.
It's unknown how long toddler was in tank
EMS said they received a call at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday from a rural property near Priddis.
Paramedics rescued the boy from the tank and he was rushed by STARS air ambulance to hospital.
It's unknown how long the child was in the tank.
With files from Elizabeth Snaddon