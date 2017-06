A toddler has been rushed to a Calgary hospital after falling into a pool in Delacour.

EMS says they received a call about an incident just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

"We transported one child, approximately three-years-old, to Peter Lougheed hospital in critical condition," an EMS spokesperson told CBC News.

No information on the gender of the child is available at this time.

Delacour is a hamlet just east of Calgary.