A Calgary company opened the regular-sized doors to its first tiny home Friday, to show off a new way of living they believe will catch on with people of all ages.

ZeroSquared's tiny home model they have dubbed Aurora comes complete with a full-sized refrigerator, shower, sliding walls, even laundry, all within 341 square feet of living space that can be towed behind a pickup truck.

Tiny homes appeal to people of all ages, from recent graduates to retirees, says ZeroSquared's Shannon Novak. (ZeroSquared)

"My favourite thing is to watch someone step in the unit, to see their reaction, that's always the wow moment," said ZeroSquared spokesperson Shannon Novak.

"You realize that tiny living is really possible."

The Aurora model, by Calgary design company ZeroSquared, starts at around $89,900. (ZeroSquared)

Novak said tiny homes appeal to people of all ages — from people fresh out of school looking to buy their first home, to retirees looking to downsize.

"We don't see this as a trend. I see it as something to be sticking around for a long time. It's one solution to the affordable housing crisis and it allows people to live life with more freedom," she said.