​Some people in Dead Man's Flats, west of Calgary, are concerned about the Alberta government's proposal to turn the Three Sisters Campground into a day use area.

"In the summertime, we get a lot of people who camp there," said Dawn Donald, a local business owner who believes the campground is important for both visitors and the community.

Donald, who owns the Mad Dog Café and Market, worries a loss of campers would hurt the hamlet's small business community.

"We always see them coming in for coffees, buying things, checking things out," she said.

The campground was damaged during the 2013 flood and Alberta Parks says the new proposal is part of a larger plan to reduce flood-related risks throughout Kananaskis Country.

"It's an example of where we're trying to make better decisions for flood hazard and rebuilding infrastructure," Parks spokesperson Thea Mitchell said.

The campground has also seen several human-bear encounters in the past. Removing the campground, she said, would help "facilitate wildlife movement through that area."

There are long-term plans to increase campsite numbers in other parts of Kananaskis, according to the province.

Alberta Parks says it will be collecting public feedback until mid-February before making a final decision on whether to turn Three Sisters into a day use area.

Dead Man's Flats is about 90 kilometres west of Calgary.