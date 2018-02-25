Calgary's still weighing the possibility of a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games and if the city decides to proceed, it sounds like it'll have some support from the International Olympic Committee.

In an exclusive interview with CBC News, IOC President Thomas Bach said Canada's abilities shone through during the games in 1988 and 2010.

"I think Canada would be a great host and Canada has proven to be a great host," Bach said.

"Just recently with Vancouver 2010, coming back to Calgary would in fact be in line with the reforms of the IOC because we want to go back to a traditional winter sport destination and we want to have a host with as many existing facilities as possible," he said. "Calgary would have some very good arguments."

Fans cheer and wave flags as the Canadian delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in 1988 in Calgary. (Jonathan Utz/AFP/Getty Images)

Bach also took the opportunity to congratulate Canada on the country's record 29 medals in Pyeongchang.

IOC officials visited Calgary in January, when they toured facilities from the 1988 Olympics and met with the city's Olympic project team.

Hosting the games will cost an estimated $4.6 billion.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has said the city will need to decide by June this year whether it will proceed with a bid.

Nenshi and Canmore Mayor John Borrowman visited Pyeongchang, South Korea, in early February as part of a delegation with the Winter Olympics Observer program, along with other officials from the municipal, provincial and federal governments.

The Canadian Olympic Committee will have the final say on endorsing Calgary's bid.