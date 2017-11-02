A massage therapist in central Alberta has been charged with voyeurism after a computer repairman told police he found video recordings of the man's female clients on his laptop.

The technician was hired by Mark Blessman at Blessman's Day Spa in Carstairs, about 65 kilometres north of Calgary, to repair his computer.

While working on the laptop, the technician discovered the suspicious videos and turned the evidence over to the RCMP detachment in Didsbury.

Investigators believe the recordings were made without the knowledge or consent of the clients, RCMP said in a release.

Blessman was brought before a justice of the peace and charged with two counts of voyeurism under the Criminal Code.

He was released from custody and will make his first court appearance on Nov. 6 in Didsbury.

On Thursday, RCMP acted on a search warrant on Blessman's business in Carstairs.

"Specialized investigators from the RCMP tech crimes unit will continue to analyse the computer files and clinic records to identify those clients who were victimized," RCMP said.

Officers will be in contact with any potential victims who are identified.

More charges might be laid as the investigation continues, RCMP said.

The Massage Therapist Association of Alberta has suspended Blessman's licence.