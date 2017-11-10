'The whole thing still haunts me': Veterans share their WW II stories of sacrifice and bravery

Air Date: Nov 09, 2017 3:41 PM MT

'The whole thing still haunts me': Veterans share their WW II stories of sacrifice and bravery5:10

Three Calgary veterans share their memories of the Second World War, including the loss of friends, the terror of hearing sirens ahead of nightly bombings in London and how the war has shaped their lives to this day

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Saturday

Mainly sunny

2°C

Sunday

Cloudy

-3°C

Monday

Sunny

6°C

Tuesday

A mix of sun and cloud

-1°C

Wednesday

Chance of flurries

-7°C

More Weather

Don't Miss