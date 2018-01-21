Two Calgary men are dead after a shooting in Toronto's west end on Friday.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they were called to West Deane Park Drive and Rabbit Lane at 12:39 a.m. in Etobicoke.

There, they said they found four men inside a vehicle that had been shot up.

Two of the men, Nasurdin Nasir, 26, and Terrell Carr, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Carr's mother, Susan Bergman, said both Nasir and Carr had moved to Calgary over a year ago to find work.

The roommates were back in Toronto for two weeks to visit friends and family.

"He'd just texted me saying, 'I'll see you tomorrow mommy, I'll take you for brunch. I love you, my treat,'" she said.

Terrell Carr and his mother Susan Bergman. (Supplied)

"At 24 years old, he still called me mommy. Not mom, not mother. Mommy."

Bergman said Carr was out with friends at a shisha bar on the night of the shooting.

'He'd just texted me saying, 'I'll see you tomorrow mommy.'' -Susan Bergman

The four had piled into a car to meet up with other friends, when someone approached the car and shot all four men, she said.

Carr was the second-oldest of Bergman's five children.

She described him as supportive, loving son, who was always encouraging his younger brothers to do the right thing.

He had been saving up his money to study to become an electrician.

"Terrell had a lot of dreams," she said. "He made some mistakes in his life, but he was really trying to turn his whole life around."

One of Carr's brothers shared this photo of Carr as a child to a crowdfunding page. (GoFundMe)

One of Bergman's sons has started a crowdfunding campaign to pay for his brother's funeral costs.

"I'm a single parent, I make under $20,000 a year. We didn't have life insurance or a will or anything like that," she said. "We're trying to raise enough money to be able to give my son a decent funeral."

Homicide investigators in Toronto are asking the public to reach out if they have any information about the case.

"While this incident occurred in Toronto, we're obviously reaching out to anyone who might have any information at all that could be relevant to police, regardless of how small it seems," said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook of the TPS.