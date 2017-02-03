It's an interactive celebration of everything Trekkie.

Telus Spark opens a travelling exhibit this weekend called Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience.

"It's that opportunity to test yourself as a potential recruit, but also the opportunity to see what the history of the television series was," said Jennifer Martin, the CEO of Telus Spark.

"We've got artifacts, we've got costumes, but we also have some fabulous science and tech woven throughout that."

Visitors can step into a Starfleet Academy replica, learn to speak Klingon, use a phaser, and guide the Starship Enterprise through virtual threats.

"It's the most wonderful, immersive experience. Not just for those of us who love Star Trek," she said. "What would it be like to navigate a ship in space? What about encountering aliens? You could put Star Trek aside and have a fabulous experience here."

The exhibit runs from Feb. 4 until June 4 and tickets start at $22.95 for kids and $29.95 for adults.