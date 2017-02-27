City administration will study the state of golf courses in Calgary and report back to city council with strategies on how to retain, or redevelop them.

It's a hot topic in the city, with the development of closed courses leading to clashes between communities and those who want to build on the land.

The initial motion, drafted by Coun. Ward Sutherland, asked Mayor Naheed Nenshi to send a letter asking the province to reconsider how it taxes golf courses with high land values adding additional financial burdens.

Sutherland said the tax burden on some courses has reached 20 and even 30 per cent of their revenues, as opposed to other businesses that pay about three per cent of their annual revenues in property taxes.

Six public courses in Calgary

The city has no power to change the way courses are taxed. The provincial government alone can make that change through the Municipal Government Act.

Several private courses have been sold or turned over for redevelopment in Calgary in recent years, including Shawnee Slopes, Harvest Hills and Highland Park.

The City of Calgary runs six public golf courses.

Administration will report back to council with its findings later this year.