Santa's about to touch down in Alberta and most kids are thinking about what will be waiting for them under the tree.

But a six year-old Calgary boy is focused on giving rather than receiving.

Tate Parker pulled on his Santa hat and delivered dozens of sleeping bags to the Mustard Seed homeless shelter Friday evening in the middle of a snow storm.

"Oh it's awesome man. There's not enough love in this world, not enough humanity," said Noah Perry, who lined up to get one of the bags outside the Seed.

"What he's doing — he's showing his love to others and there's nothing better than that, especially around Christmas," said Perry.

Tate is a little boy with a big heart, handing out each bag himself, completely unfazed.

"Well, I wanted to help the homeless. I think they all said thank you," said Tate.

Tate Parker first recognized the need last year after seeing people sleeping outside in Victoria, where his family was living at the time. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

He got the idea last year living in Victoria, B.C. when he first noticed homeless people sleeping in a park.

"I saw them and I wanted to help them. I gave them sleeping bags instead of blankets."

Since moving to Calgary a few months ago he's collected over 100 sleeping bags.

He pays out a dollar from his piggy bank to anyone who donates one.

Just a few of the more than 100 sleeping bags six-year-old Tate collected from Calgarians. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

His Dad Neil, who took a back seat and watched Tate hand out the bags, says it puts things in perspective.

"It makes you realize how good you have it and it's such a small thing to have a sleeping bag but it's nice to be warm at Christmas."