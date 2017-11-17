A Calgary mother convicted after failing to take her dying seven-year-old son to a doctor will either be sent home or sent to prison today.

In January, Tamara Lovett was found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of her son, Ryan, who died of a strep infection in 2013.

Crown and defence counsel have already made sentencing arguments but Lovett's lawyer also made a Jordan application last month, meaning he argued his client's rights were violated because it took too long for her case to make it through the court system.

Alain Hepner asked the judge to direct a stay of proceedings under new Supreme Court guidelines that put hard timelines on what is considered unreasonable delay.

In 2013, Ryan deteriorated in his mother's apartment for 10 days and was never taken to a doctor.

On the night of March 2, 2013, Lovett called 911 after finding Ryan on the floor in their apartment. He was dead by the time paramedics arrived.

The 48-year-old testified she believed Ryan had a cold or flu and treated him with holistic remedies such as dandelion tea and oil of oregano.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik heard evidence at the trial that Ryan also had meningitis and pneumonia on top of strep. Doctors testified his infection would have been treatable had he been prescribed antibiotics.

'I can't begin to forgive myself'

During sentencing arguments, Lovett spoke through tears about the agony she's suffered since losing her son.

She said she no longer holds the same beliefs and would take her son to a doctor if she could turn back time.

"[I] can't begin to forgive myself," said Lovett. "I hope others learn from my ignorance."

During the Jordan application last month, Eidsvik expressed her own frustration with court delays across Canada, particularly in Alberta.

A 2016 decision from the Supreme Court of Canada attempts to address those delays by imposing strict timelines on cases making their way through the system: 30 months for superior court and 18 months for provincial court.

For Lovett, the court should consider the delay at 38 months, according to Hepner, but prosecutor Jonathan ﻿Hak ﻿says six of those months are attributable to the defence so the delay is at 32 months.

Hepner proposed a jail term of one year plus probation, while Hak argued Lovett should spend four to five years in prison.

Eidsvik will deliver a sentence only if the Jordan application is unsuccessful. If she does order a stay, the proceedings would simply end.