The Calgary mother who treated her dying son with dandelion tea and oil of oregano will learn her fate Monday, as the judge delivers her decision following a two-week trial late last year.

Tamara Lovett, 47, was charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death after her son, Ryan Lovett, 7, died from a strep infection in 2013.

The bedridden boy deteriorated in his mother's apartment for 10 days before he died from a Group A strep infection, which doctors testified would have been treatable had he been brought to a doctor. He also had meningitis and pneumonia at the time of his death.

Ryan did not have a birth certificate and had never seen a doctor because his mother "did not believe in conventional medicine," Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik at the beginning of Lovett's trial.

On March 2, 2013, a frantic Lovett called 911 after finding Ryan on the floor outside the bathroom in their apartment.

Warning, some listeners may find this content disturbing. Listen to the 911 call:

Covered in vomit and cold to the touch, court heard evidence that Ryan was already dead when paramedics and police arrived at Lovett's apartment to find the child lying in the hallway.

'A state of supreme suffering'

Barbara La Pointe, a former friend of Lovett's who would take Ryan to her home on weekends, said during her testimony the boy was "a beautiful endurer of abuse" who lived "in the darkest realms of poverty."

Ryan sometimes attended school, but La Pointe said the boy had no routine. He would stay up with his mother even if it was until the wee hours of the morning.

The day before he died, La Pointe testified she visited Ryan and his mother. She described Ryan as being "in a state of supreme suffering" and offered to take the mother and son to a hospital or doctor, but Lovett refused.

In his closing arguments, Lovett's lawyer Alain Hepner argued his client is "morally innocent" and called her a "loving mother" who didn't realize soon enough how serious her son's illness was.

Lovett's inaction doesn't equal criminal conduct, Hepner told the judge.

The test for a finding of guilt on the charges Lovett faces is whether a reasonable person would have sought medical attention.

Another parent facing same charge watched Lovett's trial

Canadians across the country have kept a close eye on the case. It is one of several in southern Alberta involving parents who were charged criminally after their children died of conditions that were treatable by traditional medical attention.

In Lethbridge last year, a jury found David and Collet Stephan guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life for the 2012 death of their 19-month-old son, Ezekiel, who died of meningitis. The Stephans refused to take their son to a doctor.

Court heard during the trial that Ezekiel at one point became too stiff to be placed in his car seat and instead had to lie on a mattress while his mother drove him from their rural home in southern Alberta to a naturopathic clinic in Lethbridge to pick up an echinacea mixture.

Lovett's trial had one notable spectator in the gallery — Jeromie Clark. Clark and his wife, Jennifer are also facing a charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of their 14-month-old son, John, who died in 2013 of a staph infection complicated by malnutrition.

The Clarks followed an extreme interpretation of the Seventh-day Adventist religion and had never taken their son to a doctor. Their trial is set to begin in June 2017.