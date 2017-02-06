RCMP are looking for a man who went on a stealing spree from three Vauxhall, Alta., businesses over two nights. He made off with surveillance cameras, car batteries and gas tanks in the town north of Taber.

The first thefts occurred on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. after reports that a man went to the rear of Vauxhall Meats and stole two surveillance cameras. He then walked across the street to Senneker Construction and stole two more.

Two days later, around the the same time, the same man returned to the area and stole five car batteries and three gas tanks from Rowland Seeds. RCMP say the thefts amount to thousands of dollars in losses for the businesses.

RCMP are asking the public for help in finding the suspect. He is believed to be between 30 and 50 years old, has a moustache, smokes cigarettes and walks with a slight limp. He was wearing a khaki-coloured coat, jeans and Rawlings brand running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Taber/Vauxhall RCMP at 403-223-4447 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.