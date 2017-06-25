For the second time in as many weeks, a Pride flag flying in Taber, Alta., has been destroyed by vandals.

Sometime on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, someone burned the flag being flown in Confederation Park, near the town hall.

"It's a total hate crime," said Kathleen McKenzie, co-chair of the Taber Equality Alliance Society.

"They've definitely got a lot of hate going on and the only way to fight hate is with love and that's how we're going to fight it. The flag will go back up."

Taber is a town of just under 10,000 located about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge in southern Alberta.

This year is the first time the Pride flag has been flown in Taber.

Lethbridge Pride is donating another flag to the group, which will be raised at a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the flagpole in Confederation Park.

"It's really important," said McKenzie. "We're going to raise the flag one more time and we'll do it again if we have to before the 30th. We were given the OK to fly it from [June] 12th to 30th and it will fly, if we have to put it up three more times or four more times, it will continue to be up there."

This was the second time the flag has been destroyed since it was raised June 12.

On June 18, the flag was found shredded and tied to tree branches. The latest flag was raised days later and officials took provisions to protect it.

"The town greased the flagpole, they put a solution on it so [vandals] wouldn't be able to climb it because that's how they presume they got up there the first time," said McKenzie.

"We're not sure how they burned it. I imagine it was throwing up things lit on fire."

Surveillance cameras filming in the park were also covered the first time the flag was vandalized.

"It's scary that someone can burn something that is just representing freedom," said McKenzie.

A Pride flag painted on a crosswalk in Lethbridge was also vandalized last week when tar was poured overtop it, days after tire skid marks were found on it.

Taber police were not available for comment on Sunday.