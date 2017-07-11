A four-year-old girl from southern Alberta is dead following a crash on Highway 36.

The girl, from Taber, was one of five people travelling in a Volkswagen Jetta around 9:25 p.m. on Monday. According to the RCMP, the car was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck that failed to stop at a stop sign.

The driver and the passenger of the truck were treated on scene and released, while all five occupants of the Jetta were taken to hospital. Only the little girl died as a result of her injuries.

RCMP say they're continuing to investigate the crash and that charges are anticipated. They said alcohol was not a factor and light rain was falling at the time of the accident.