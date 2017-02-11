The town of Taber, Alta. enacted its Emergency Operations Centre on Saturday as firefighters battled a large blaze in an industrial park.

Crews were called to the 5800 block of 52nd Avenue in Taber — about 60 kilometres east of Lethbridge — around 2:45 p.m.

Public information officer Meghan Brennan says the fire was brought under control by about 8 p.m. and crews were working to extinguish it.

"It is more than one building," she said. "The fire is ongoing but it is currently contained."

Brennan says the EOC was activated mainly as a precaution.

"It's a team of staff members that are stationed to gather all information and ensure our residents are safe," she said.

No injuries were reported and no residences are threatened.

Several streets have been shut down and emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area.