An 18-year-old woman is dead after the car she was in collided with an SUV and caught on fire north of Taber, Alta.

A 17-year-old girl was driving the car eastbound on Highway 526 when it crashed with an SUV at the intersection with Highway 36, about 10:20 p.m. Friday.

The SUV was travelling northbound and rolled as a result of the crash, while the car burst into flames, said the RCMP in a news release.

The three occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries, while her passenger was declared dead at the scene.

The RCMP say they continue to investigate the collision and looking at "all possible contributing factors."