Police in a southern Alberta community are treating the vandalism of a Pride flag as an act of arson as the town prepares to raise a replacement.

Taber hoisted the symbol of LGBT rights for the first time this year and it has not gone well. Six days after it was raised on June 12, vandals covered security cameras in Confederation Park, shredded the flag and tied the pieces to tree branches.

The Town of Taber said it took steps to prevent further vandalism by greasing the pole so that no one could remove the flag a second time.

However, on the morning of June 24, Taber police say someone applied an accelerant to the pole and lit it on fire.

​"Once lit, the pole acted as a wick and caught the flag on fire, a portion of the flag melted and fell to the ground," said Taber police in a news release.

Lethbridge, about 50 kilometres to the west of Taber, also saw vandals strike its symbols of Pride. Crosswalks painted in the colours of the transgender flag and the Pride flag were defaced in that city — the rainbow crosswalk twice.

Members of Lethbridge Pride donated one of their flags to the Taber Equality Alliance Society and it will be raised on Monday night.

The Town of Taber issued a statement saying "actions of a few people does not represent the community of Taber as a whole" and promised the flag will continue to fly until June 30.

The chief of police echoed the town's sentiments.

"This act of arson is a public safety concern, and is not taken lightly by the Taber police," said Chief Graham Abela in a news release. "This type of activity is not in keeping with the values of the community and we denounce this crime."

The flag raising takes place at 5:30 p.m. MT.