Calgary's Syrian Refugee Support Group celebrated the opening of two much-needed warehouse spaces yesterday.

"We just did not know how it came about, but it was almost like serendipity," said co-founder Saima Jamal. "Everything just fell into place and the right person just had to see the right post, to make the right phone call to have the right warehouses donated."

The group was desperate for space to house donations that were scattered throughout the homes of volunteers after their original space, donated for a short period of time, was closed.

Time was a critical factor as more refugees begin arriving in the city.

Donation of empty spaces

Calgary philanthropist Brett Wilson heard about the group's plea through a friend of a friend and quickly offered two 2,500 square-foot warehouses just three doors down from each other.

"Obviously in Calgary, given the state of the economy, it's inevitable that there would be a few empty spaces," said Wilson. "So we were able, my partner and I, were able to free up a couple units that we were in the process of leasing."

The group has the two spaces for five months. One of the units will be used to store donations, while the other will serve as a community centre.