More than 30 vendors have likely lost their small businesses in a massive blaze at Symons Valley Ranch.

Thursday's fire engulfed the building at Symons Valley Road and 144th Avenue N.W. where a popular farmers market has operated since 2013.

The blaze has likely destroyed the only year-round farmers market in north Calgary and regulars say finding another stall in the three remaining year-round, permanent farmer's markets is unlikely.

At the Calgary Farmers' Market, Mylene Latouche-Gauvin worked the till at her business, A Taste of Quebec, on Thursday.

She hadn't visited Symons Valley Ranch, but expects her stall there is gone, meaning the loss of a job for an employee and the potential loss of the of the customer base she'd built in North Calgary, which will no longer have a year-round indoor farmer's market.

"Honestly, my heart goes out to all the vendors and the owners of the market. I'm hoping this will be resolved fast, but obviously it takes a lot," she said.

A firefighter sprays water on the fire that heavily damaged the Symons Valley Ranch Farmers Market in northwest Calgary. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Latouche-Gauvin says while every vendor has insurance, she's worried about those who don't already have another place to sell their products, because finding a stall in the three remaining year-round farmers markets could be tough.

"Some of them only operate by themselves and that's there only store that they have," she said.

Jo-Anne Wilson, owner of Herbal Healing, says she is fortunate to have stalls in other farmers markets because she suspects she lost the one she had at Symons Valley Ranch.

Jo-Anne Wilson, owner of Herbal Healing, has stalls in a handful of farmers' markets, including one in Symons Valley Ranch, which was likely destroyed in Thursday's fire. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

"Some vendors up there, that was their kitchen, their only kitchen and their only place of business and they're livelihood," she said. "So very devastating."

Some farmers market regulars said the loss of the Symons Valley Ranch may also be hard on those living nearby.

"That community sense at a farmer's market is lost for people in that neighbourhood in particular," said Lindsay Papuga.

"You know a lot of people up there loved that accessibility of something that close," added Mike Will.

