Crews are battling a major fire at Symons Valley Ranch in northwest Calgary.

The blaze has fully engulfed a big section of the mostly-wood structures at Symons Valley Road and 144th Avenue N.W., police said.

The fire department was called just after 6 a.m. and the blaze was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, spokesperson Carol Henke said.

The 1968-era wood barn houses a year-round farmers market.

Three banquet halls that were added to the complex in the 1980s were destroyed by fire in 1989 and later rebuilt, according to the Symons Valley Ranch website.

