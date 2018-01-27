Symons Valley Ranch Farmers' Market still rebuilding, 1 year after devastating blaze

The Symons Valley Ranch Farmers' Market is still in the process of rebuilding after a devastating fire swept through the building one year ago, leaving 33 vendors, and nearly 100 employees, without a place to sell their wares.

"It was a gut punch," co-owner Ken Aylesworth said.

The main building was gutted and vendors have had to hold pop up markets since.

The fire department never determined a cause of the blaze, Aylesworth said.

The Mercantile is an old-fashioned general store that's selling local products while the Symons Valley Ranch Market rebuilds. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

In December, Aylesworth opened what he calls an old-time general store — the Mercantile — in what used to be the building's office, selling products from local producers and former vendors.

"I couldn't believe it. A friend of mine cried, she was really upset. We came every Saturday," said Teresa Lizak, one of the shoppers who was out at the Mercantile on Friday.

Dawn Buschert who runs Shirley's Greenhouse said the Mercantile has been a great, short-term solution.

"In the farmers' market community, it's a small community so we rely heavily on one another to just advocate for other people's businesses, so that's the part of the Mercantile I love the most, it's small business, working with small business, working with small business," she said.

Aylesworth and the developers are hoping to have the new market, bigger and better than the old one, back in business by 2019.

He said what made the old market great was the "sense of comfort, trust and respect" between shoppers and vendors, and he said that won't change in the new space.

"We've played a role as a place for people to gather... it's the little things."