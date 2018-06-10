Skip to Main Content
Town of Sylvan Lake extends smoking ban to include beaches, playgrounds and municipal facilities

Town of Sylvan Lake extends smoking ban to include beaches, playgrounds and municipal facilities

As the heat drives people to the beach this month, town officials in Sylvan Lake are reminding visitors they have made some changes to the smoking bylaw in the popular tourist destination.

Last fall the town collected more than 8,500 cigarette butts from the Sylvan Lake waterfront

Lucie Edwardson · CBC News ·
Sylvan Lake's town council passed an amendment to the smoking ban on May 28, which now makes it illegal to smoke on beaches, school properties, municipal facilities and more. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

As the heat drives people to the beach this month, town officials in Sylvan Lake are reminding visitors they have made some changes to the smoking bylaw in the popular tourist destination.

Late last month, the town's council extended its smoking bylaw to include more parks, fields, and the beach — which was part of a provincial park until ownership was transferred to town earlier this year.

The town spokesperson Joanne Gaudet said the changes were spurred by complaints about public smoking and discarded cigarette butts.

Gaudet said the town collected more than 8,500 butts along the Sylvan Lake waterfront last fall.

"We ask that people who want to engage in the activity, take it to their vehicle or the parking lot or those designated spaces that we've allocated as restriction-less," she said.

While enjoying a day at the beach with her family last week, Samantha Foster said the discarded butts are a big problem, and she welcomes the changes to the town's smoking ban.

"My son today, already, I've taken two cigarette butts out of his hand that he almost had in his mouth, just on the beach, just walking around," she said.

The town says it will issue warnings while it sets up no smoking signs at the beach.

A first offence comes with a fine of $250.

About the Author

Lucie Edwardson

Journalist

Lucie Edwardson is a reporter with CBC Calgary. Lucie most recently headed a pop-up bureau in Lethbridge, Alberta. Her experience includes newspaper, online, TV and radio. Follow her on Twitter @LucieEdwardson

    With files from Dave Gilson

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us