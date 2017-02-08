Young families flocking to Sylvan Lake led the town to become the fastest growing community in the country over the last five years, says the mayor.

Located about 150 kilometres north of Calgary, the population of Sylvan Lake grew by 19.6 per cent between 2011 and 2016 and now sits at about 15,000 people, according to numbers released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.

And many of those are young families, said Mayor Sean McIntyre, noting the average age of residents is 32 years old.

"We see a lot of people starting their families out here, putting down their roots and deciding this is the community they want to call home," he said.

The numbers make Sylvan Lake the fastest growing census agglomeration in the country, which includes communities with core populations above 10,000.

Over the same time period, Calgary grew by 14.6 per cent, making it the fastest growing census metropolitan area with a population above 100,000.

McIntyre described Sylvan Lake as having a "wonderful, small town atmosphere."

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says young families are behind much of the town's growth in recent years. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"We've got a high level of volunteerism, a very high level of community spirit," he said. "People move to Sylvan Lake and love this town and once you visit, you can't help but come back."

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce president Joel Johannson said he wasn't surprised by the growth.

"We have a large service segment in Sylvan Lake," he said. "It's really wide-ranging. We have over 500 businesses here in town and 325 of those are commercial-front businesses, the remainder being home-based businesses. It's quite a wide mix actually."

The area is busiest during the summer months, said Johannson, but officials are working to change that.

"That's one of the things we've been working on over the past few years with the town of Sylvan Lake and it's been getting a lot better," he said. "We have Winterfest and lots of winter activities now but summer is the busy season for sure."