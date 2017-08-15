Crews have resumed searching for a man who hasn't been seen since the boat he was in overturned on Sylvan Lake in central Alberta on Sunday afternoon.

Crews had been looking for the man through the evening on Sunday and all day Monday until bad weather forced them to stop.

The 43-year-old man had just gone out in the boat with two other adults and a 10-year-old child from Sunbreaker Cove when a storm came up, RCMP said.

The child and two of the adults were able to stay with the boat until they could swim to shore.

"The male was last seen in the water and it is believed that he was injured as a result of the boat capsizing," RCMP said in a release issued Tuesday.

The RCMP will not be releasing the names of the boaters.

Sylvan Lake is 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.