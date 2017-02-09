Two people have been accused of making counterfeit money in the central Alberta town of Sylvan Lake.

Mounties searched a home in the Ryders Ridge neighbourhood on Tuesday and found several printers, counterfeit Canadian and U.S. currency, and "other materials commonly used for the production of counterfeit currency," according to an RCMP press release.

"Two adults were arrested without incident," the release says.

Bradley James Mulder, 44, of Red Deer was charged with possessing counterfeit currency and possession of a restricted weapon. He's been released on bail and will be back in court later this month.

Nicole Armstrong, 32, of Sylvan Lake was charged with offences related to the possession and production of counterfeit currency, identity theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.

She's scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Red Deer next month.

Armstrong has also been accused of using counterfeit money in Stettler, about an hour's drive east, on Jan. 11. She is scheduled to appear in court in that town in March.