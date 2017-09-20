Four people are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after a two-month investigation led to search warrants being executed on four homes and two vehicles in Sylvan Lake, Alta.

The search warrants were served simultaneously on Sept. 12 — on Lindsay Crescent, 47th Street, Ryders Ridge Boulevard and Richfield Crescent in Sylvan Lake — where officers found cocaine, oxycodone and what is believed to be hydromorphone.

Much of it was packaged for sale to individuals, police said.

Sylvan Lake is in central Alberta, about 150 kilometres north of Calgary

Along with more than $2,400 in cash, police also seized two shotguns, a rifle, a loaded handgun and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

One of the firearms had been reported stolen out of Edmonton.

David Edward Docherty, 38 is facing charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Proceeds of crime.

Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles).

Careless storage of a firearm.

Disobeying a court order.

Docherty made a first court appearance in Red Deer on Sept. 13 and is scheduled to appear next on Oct. 12.

Arthur Murray Doyle, 55, is facing charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of a restricted weapon.

Possession of a restricted weapon while restricted from doing so.

Doyle made a first court appearance in Red Deer on Sept. 13 and is scheduled to appear next Sept. 28.

Elizabeth Anne Grant, 55, is facing charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of a restricted weapon.

Unlawful possession of a restricted weapon.

Grant made a first court appearance in Red Deer on Sept. 13 and is scheduled to appear next on Sept. 28.

Beverly MacSween, 29, is facing a charge of possession of a schedule 1 substance. MacSween is scheduled to make a first court appearance in Red Deer on Dec. 14.

"We all know the drug trade brings violence, weapons and home invasions into communities," said Supt. Ken Foster of the Red Deer RCMP.

"And the task force will continue to target those offenders, repeatedly putting dents in their trafficking operations and taking the weapons out of their hands."