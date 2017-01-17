RCMP are hunting for two men who robbed a Sylvan Lake convenience store at gunpoint on Jan. 16.

The incident took place on Lakeshore Drive around 7:30 a.m. The two men were carrying long-barreled firearms, according to police, and demanded cash from the register be put into a black backpack.

The man then fled in a dark-coloured four-door car, possibly with another man at the wheel, according to police.

The suspects are described as:

A white male, smaller than average height and build wearing a beige jacket, long black T-shirt, dark blue jeans, white baseball cap and black skateboard shoes with white soles. He was carrying a .22-calibre rifle.

A white male, average height and build, wearing a blue hoodie with black sleeves and hood, grey RDS-brand sweat pants with cargo pockets and white high-top shoes. He was carrying a sawed-off shotgun with wood stock and sling.

Anyone with information can contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.