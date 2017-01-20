Police have arrested one man in relation to Monday's armed robbery of a Sylvan Lake convenience store and continue to look for the second perpetrator.

RCMP said​ 18-year-old Oscar Jeremy Labelle-Mackinaw was arrested Tuesday at a home in Maskwacis, Alta.

He is charged with numerous offences in relation to the robbery, in addition to several firearm-related offences, after police seized two guns from the home where they found him.

The robbery happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, when two men carrying long-barrelled firearms entered a store on Lakeshore Drive in Sylvan Lake and demanded cash from the register.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.