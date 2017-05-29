Sylvan Lake is getting a new wastewater line that will connect the central Alberta town to a treatment facility in Red Deer.

The line was one of 29 rural water infrastructure projects around the province that will be funded through a $131-million grant from Water for Life and the Alberta Municipal Wastewater Partnership.

In its 2017 budget, the Alberta government invested $474 million in the grant programs to help support critical water projects in province's smaller communities.

The government says the projects will help create around 900 jobs.

The mayor of Sylvan Lake said the wastewater line connection is long overdue.

Last summer, the lake community was asked to conserve water when its sewage lagoons filled up.

"The funding announced today will help create a much anticipated and very much needed connection from the Sylvan Lake region to the wastewater treatment facility in the city of Red Deer, and help to ensure reliable service for our residents in our community and our region," said Mayor Sean McIntyre.

For a full list of project included in the announcement, visit the Government of Alberta website.