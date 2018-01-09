The Los Angeles suspect in a fatal swatting incident in the United States has been charged by Calgary police for a similar, but non-fatal, hoax.

Swatting is when a call is made to police claiming that a major incident, often involving hostages, is unfolding at a residence and usually results in a tactical team being deployed.

The incident in Calgary took place Dec. 22. A man called 911 and claimed that he had shot his father and was holding his mother and younger brother hostage, according to a police news release.

"While officers were on scene trying to confirm the reported information, Calgary 911 received another call from a female who lived at the address, who believed she was the victim of a swatting call," reads the release.

"The female exited her residence and officers confirmed that the initial report of a shooting and hostage scenario was false."

Kansas shooting

Police say the woman may have been targeted because of her online persona. Investigators identified a suspect who had made contact with her earlier that day.

Tyler Raj Barriss has been charged with public mischief, fraud and mischief.

Barriss, however, is unlikely to see the inside of a Calgary courtroom. The 25-year-old is in custody in Los Angeles awaiting a handover to Kansas to stand trial for a fatal incident on Dec. 28.

In that case, Wichita police responded to a home after a man called 911 and said he had shot his father, was holding a gun to his mother and sister and had doused the home in gasoline and was considering setting it alight.

Once police arrived, a man, later identified as 28-year-old Andrew Finch, emerged from the house and an officer shot him dead.

Wichita Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston said Finch was shot after he raised his hands quickly and appeared to point a weapon at officers.

Finch was unarmed.