Calgary police are looking into the death of a man whose body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Pineridge Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Pineside Place N.E. after someone reported finding a body.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate and the death is currently considered suspicious.

An autopsy is expected to take place early next week, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.