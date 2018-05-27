Police investigate suspicious death in downtown Calgary

Calgary police's homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a man found in medical distress downtown early Sunday morning died from his injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.E. at around 2 a.m. The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he died.

Police are calling the death suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.