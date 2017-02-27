A Calgary woman "never had a chance" of surviving after her estranged and much younger boyfriend stabbed her 10 times in the neck with a knife she had given him as a birthday present, the Crown alleged as a second-degree murder trial began Monday.

In his opening statement at Scott Ferguson's second-degree murder trial in Calgary, Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak called Susan Elko, who was 39, and her 24-year-old boyfriend a couple who "did not belong together and should never have been together, ever."

"Oil and water do not mix," Hak said. "They do not belong together."

Elko and Ferguson met in 2013. He was a roofer. She worked part-time as a server downtown and ran a promotions business.

Elko asked Ferguson to move out

Ferguson moved into Elko's Mission apartment shortly after meeting, but from the beginning, the two often fought.

"They truly had a love/hate relationship," said Hak.

The couple would argue about him spending all his money on cocaine while Elko spent all her earnings on their living expenses.

Their routine involved Elko kicking Ferguson out, making up with him and allowing him back.

Four days before Elko died, she told friends she had agreed to allow Ferguson to stay until the end of September to allow him time to find a place to live.

'She never had a chance'

On Sept. 14, 2014, the pair went fishing on the Elbow River but began to argue.

Once they were back at the apartment, the fight continued, said Hak.

It ended with Ferguson wrestling Elko to the floor, where the prosecution says he stabbed her 10 times in the neck with a knife she'd given him as a birthday gift.

"Horrific injuries," said Hak. "A gruesome scene. She never had a chance."

Ferguson left the scene immediately, got in his work truck and called his boss. He said he'd "killed Susie," according to the Crown, and would be going to jail.

The accused drove to his boss's home, dropped off his truck and walked to a nearby 7-11 where he called 911.

Ten Crown witnesses are expected to be called during the two-week trial.