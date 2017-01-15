An emergency worker will undergo surgery to repair a "significantly injured" finger after an EMS call turned violent and led to a police standoff on Thursday.

Three emergency workers were injured as a result of the ordeal. Police said on Thursday that one of the EMS workers suffered a broken finger.

EMS spokesperson Adam Loria confirmed one emergency worker would undergo surgery on their finger, an injury he described as significant.

Loria said he couldn't elaborate on the nature of the injury or how it was sustained because of the criminal investigation into the incident.

"I can't really get into details on the other two, they sort of have undisclosed injuries," he added.

It all started when EMS responded to a call in the community of Parkhill around 8 a.m. on Thursday. The patient, who Loria said was believed to have an "illicit substance" in his system, became aggressive shortly after the crew arrived.

The three EMS workers used self-defence in the confrontation and managed to leave the residence. Police then surrounded the house and eventually took the suspect into custody around noon.

All three responders are now off duty recovering from their injuries.

"It's unfortunate, but obviously it could have been worse," Loria said. "A very scary situation."