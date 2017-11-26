Six years after Spencer Jordan and Marie Magoon spent a weekend beating Jordan's six-year-old daughter to death, the couple's case will be heard at the Supreme Court of Canada as they attempt to have their first-degree murder convictions overturned.

For Meika Jordan, 6, the weekend of Nov. 11, 2011 began with her stepmother holding a lighter under the child's palm.

The violence intensified over the next few days as Meika was punched, tripped and had her head slammed off the tile floor in the kitchen of her father's home. She was also dragged up and down the stairs by her hair. Both Magoon and Jordan participated in the violence.

On Nov. 13, 2011, Jordan called 911 to report Meika had fallen down the stairs. Paramedics arrived and found her unconscious and in respiratory arrest. She died in hospital the next day.

Meika died from blunt force trauma to her head and from internal injuries to her pancreas and liver.

The police investigation was dubbed Operation SASH (Safe and Sound in Heaven) and involved 158 police officers.

More than a year after the child's death, Magoon and Jordan were charged with first-degree murder. The judge who presided over their trial found the couple guilty of second-degree murder.

But in Dec. 2016, the Alberta Court of Appeal elevated the conviction to first-degree murder.

First-degree murder can mean a killing was planned and deliberate, but there are several paths to a conviction. In this case, the appeal judges found the girl was forcibly confined in the lead-up to her death.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

On Monday, lawyers for the couple will ask Canada's top court to change the convictions once again.

Meika's mother and stepfather are expected to attend the hearing, as well as Det. Mike Cavilla, who led the homicide investigation.

If the panel sides with the defence there are a number of remedies available: convictions for second-degree murder or manslaughter could be substituted; a new trial could be ordered; or if the judges reject the evidence gathered during a Mr. Big operation and rules it was inadmissible, Magoon could be acquitted.

Mr. Big operation

There are strict rules for police agencies who run Mr. Big stings. The evidence gathered during these undercover operations are inadmissible in courts until prosecutors can prove police adhered to a number of safeguards which are designed to protect against false confessions.

During a Mr. Big sting, police pose as criminals, creating elaborate scenarios which aim to draw the suspects into a criminal life. Often, the targets are broke and police pay them thousands of dollars. The desire not to lose that lifestyle and those new friends can put the suspects in a precarious place where they're at risk of lying about involvement in crime to please their new benefactors.

In the case of Magoon and Jordan, the couple was living in a van when police began the Mr. Big operation in February, 2012. From February to October, when the operation ended, officers ran 106 scenarios designed to convince Magoon and Jordan they were part of a criminal organization.

Police also intercepted 17,534 private communications between the couple.

Magoon's lawyer Michael Bates will argue his client only offered admissions based on her "desperate financial circumstances" and her desire to remain a part of the group.

Undercover officers set the couple up in a rental property at a massive discount. The detached garage on the property was occupied by undercover officers pretending to run a criminal business involving credit card skimming, fraud and drug trafficking.

Magoon and Jordan both developed friendships with the officers and Jordan was paid $15,000 with the promise of more as his work with the group continued.

When the couple was told Jordan's arrest was imminent, they turned to their new criminal friends for help. That's when they began to admit what they'd done to Meika.

But the confessions came after a number of meetings with the officers and back-and-forth between Magoon and Jordan as he pushed her to tell the officers more.

"The confession by [Magoon] came only after she was told what Mr. Big wanted her to say," reads the factum.

"No evidence implicated [Magoon] in conduct that could have caused Meika's fatal injuries until after police scenarios created powerful reasons for each accused to maximize their own involvement or overstate the injuries each may have inflicted."

'Unimaginable cruelty'

Defence lawyers will also argue that the Alberta Court of Appeal did not have the jurisdiction to hear the Crown's appeal.

In the event the SCC rejects that argument, the lawyers are also asking the panel to find that Alberta's top court erred in finding Meika was forcibly confined.

But prosecutors Christine Rideout and Andrew Barg say in their documents filed ahead of Monday's hearing that the confinement began when Magoon burned Meika on the Friday.

"In an act of unimaginable cruelty, [Magoon] physically restrained six-year-old Meika Jordan and held her hand over an open flame while Meika screamed, kicked and eventually urinated.

"This burn signaled the start of Meika's confinement by her 'caregivers.' In the days that followed, Meika was kept from her mother and subjected to repetitive acts of domination enforced by violence. These acts culminated in her murder."

4 hours of arguments

In a final area of the appeal, lawyers will argue the couple is not guilty of murder because they did not understand Meika's health was deteriorating as a result of her injuries.

The couple could be found guilty of manslaughter if the panel finds Magoon and Jordan did not know their actions were likely to cause Meika's death.

"One can not be wilfully blind to a condition she is not alert to," reads Magoon's factum.

Defence lawyers Bates and Nicole Rodych represent Magoon, while Brendan Miller and Jeinis Patel will appear for Jordan.

It's not yet known if the full panel of Supreme Court judges will hear the case. Lawyers for both sides will have four hours to make their submissions with arguments getting underway at 9:30 ET Monday morning.

The panel will almost certainly reserve its decision, meaning it will be released in the coming months.