Calgary city council voted unanimously Monday to commission a report on how non-traditional emotional support animals might be permitted under city bylaws.

Officials with the city's community standards department will meet with Alberta Health Services later this week to discuss the possible changes.

Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek put forth the motion after hearing about the plight of Nikki Pike, who keeps three hens as therapy animals.

Calgary woman pushes for chicken bylaw changes3:21

Pike is fighting to be allowed to keep her backyard chickens — which she says help ease her depression and anxiety —after a neighbour complained and the city notified her that the current pet ownership bylaw doesn't allow livestock within city limits.

Pike was given six months to comply with the bylaw, but she is hoping a new system will be established that allows for legitimate exceptions to the rule.