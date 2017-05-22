Calgary police say a shooting that left two men dead in a Superstore parking lot on Sunday night is believed to be drug related.

"We believe that three males attended this location last night just before 8 o'clock at a pre-arranged meeting," said Insp. Don Coleman with the Calgary police major crimes unit.

"At that point, two of the males were shot and killed outside of their vehicle and a second vehicle then left the scene."

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Superstore located at 48th Street and 130th Avenue S.E.

Coleman said based on witness accounts, it's believed the two dead men, both in their 20s, arrived in the same vehicle together.

Police said one of the deceased is from Calgary, but they're trying to determine where the second man is from. One man was known to police, said Coleman.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

​