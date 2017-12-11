Police are no longer on the hunt for the driver of a yellow Ford Escape in relation to the shooting deaths of two men in a southeast Calgary parking lot in May.
The man arrested for the shooting, which took place outside a Superstore on May 21, jumped in a vehicle and ended up at a northeast gas station before catching a taxi to Nose Hill Park.
It was at the park where police believed Christian Joffre Ouellette, who is facing two-counts of first-degree murder, spoke with the driver of the Ford Escape.
That man contacted police after they turned to the public for information and it was determined he had no connection to the murders.
Police, however, are still looking for a man spotted standing behind the Ford Escape, described as white and with a goatee, who spoke with Ouellette.
Additionally, police are still looking for the driver of a red 2004 to 2006 Dodge Durango SLT, which dropped off Ouellette at the gas station following the shootings.
The shooting killed Colin Brendan Reitberger, who police believe was the intended target, and Anees Ismail Amr, an innocent bystander.
